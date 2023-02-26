Interview

by Francesco Semprini

There is a hint of emotion on Iryna Vereshchuk’s face when she thanks Italy for the support it has given Ukraine since the first days of the Russian invasion. “You are a great people and you have had and have great leadership, I admire Giorgia Meloni as a politician, premier and woman”, says the deputy prime minister and minister for the reintegration of the occupied territories. You are peremptory in defining Kiev’s conditions for the negotiations: “Retake Crimea and return to the 1991 borders”. You while you dismiss the statements of Silvio Berlusconi as those of an “alpha male model Putin” now consigned to history.

Translation by Karolina Chernoivan

editing and dubbing by Giorgia Rivera



