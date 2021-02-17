IRW-PRESS: Relay Medical Corp. : Relay Medical reports: Glow LifeTech secures exclusive North American rights to ArtemiC after successful clinical COVID-19 phase II study

February 16, 2021 – Relay Medical Corp. (Relay or the company) (CSE: RELA, OTC: RYMDF, Frankfurt: EIY2), a technology development and innovation company, and Glow LifeTech Ltd. (Glow), a privately held company in which Relay has a significant stake, is pleased to announce that Glow has entered into an agreement with Swiss PharmaCan AG (the Agreement) for exclusive sales and distribution rights for ArtemiC in North America and the Caribbean. ArtemiC is a natural health product based on Glow MyCell technology (MyCell), which recently delivered successful results in a clinical COVID-19 phase II study (see Relay press release of January 14, 2021).

Under the terms of the agreement, signed February 16, 2021, Glow has exclusive rights to market, sell and distribute ArtemiC as a dietary supplement in Canada, the United States, Mexico and all Caribbean countries. ArtemiC is a clinically tested nutritional supplement (nutraceutical, dietary supplement, natural health product) that contains four natural ingredients: artemisinin, curcumin, Boswellia serrata and vitamin C. The formulation uses Glow’s MyCell technology to increase the bioavailability and effectiveness of natural ingredients increase. ArtemiC was developed together with Glow’s strategic partner, Swiss PharmaCan AG, and MGC Pharma (MGC) and is manufactured by MGC Pharma under EU-GMP.

This is a significant new product opportunity for Glow and our shareholders as ArtemiC shows promising results that can improve clinical recovery for COVID-19 patients, said Rob Carducci, chief commercial officer of Glow LifeTech Ltd. We are very excited that our MyCell technology is being used for a natural, safe and effective product that can be made widely available in these troubled times.

Recently, MGC announced the results of a double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase II clinical trial that showed that ArtemiC significantly improved clinical recovery in COVID-19 patients compared to the placebo group. Comprehensive results of the ArtemiC audit: https://wcsecure.weblink.com.au/pdf/MXC/02322300.pdf

100% of the patients in the treatment group met the primary endpoint of the study and made a full recovery within 15 days. None of the patients treated with ArtemiC needed supplemental oxygen, mechanical ventilation, or critical care, compared with 23.4% in the placebo group who needed supplemental support. The results provide a complete safety and efficacy profile supported by additional testing by MGC for toxicity and mechanism of action.

We continue to be encouraged by the broad applications of MyCell technology and Glow’s commitment to bring scientifically validated products to market, said Yoav Raiter, CEO of Relay Medical Corp. We believe ArtemiC is just the first of many innovative products from Glow, and so Relay is committed to contributing to its most recent RTO funding.

On February 9, 2021, Relay announced its participation in funding for Glow’s IPO and invested an additional $ 600,000 to minimize the dilution of its equity position. Glow’s IPO funding was oversubscribed for a total of $ 4,640,000, as part of conditional approval to list its common stock on the CSE.

Glow and Swiss PharmaCan are currently preparing regulatory filings to pave the way for North American commercialization as a dietary supplement or equivalent in each of the relevant jurisdictions.

TO REGISTER: For more information about Relay or to register on the company’s mailing list, please visit: https://www.relaymedical.com/news

About Relay Medical Corp.

Relay Medical is a technology development and innovation company based in Toronto, Canada, whose main focus is the development of new technologies in the areas of diagnostics and AI data analysis.

Internet: www.relaymedical.com

About Glow LifeTech Ltd. Glow LifeTech is a Canada-based biotechnology company focused on creating nutraceutical and cannabinoid-based products with dramatically improved bioavailability, absorption and potency. Glow owns rights to the groundbreaking, plant-based MyCell Technology®, which transforms poorly absorbed natural compounds into improved water-tolerant concentrates that unlock the full healing potential of the valuable compounds.

Internet: www.glowlifetech.com

About Swiss PharmaCan AG / Micelle Technology AG

Micelle Technology AG, the parent company of Swiss PharmaCan, is a dynamic organization dedicated to the research and development of natural active ingredients (i.e. vitamins and minerals) to improve human health. As one of the leading innovators of plant-based micelle concentrates, Micelle Technology AG offers a unique technology that enables the company to exploit the full potential of plant-based active ingredients.

Internet: www.swisspharmacan.ch

About MGC Pharmaceuticals Ltd. MGC Pharma is a biopharmaceutical company with a Nature to Medicine strategy at the forefront of emerging markets for phytocannabinoids and herbal medicines. The company’s mission is to build an innovative, global bio-pharmaceutical company that provides standardized, affordable herbal medicines with the highest regulatory compliance for targeted global markets.

Internet: www.mgcpharma.com.au

Contact person:

W. Clark Kent

President

Relay Medical Corp. Office: 647-872-9982 ext. 2

TF. 1-844-247-6633 ext. 2

[email protected]

Bernhard Langer

Investor Service EU

Office: +49 (0) 177 774 2314

Email: [email protected]

Contact:

Office: 647-872-9982

Fax (toll free): 1-844-247-6633

Email: [email protected]

Suite 1600-401 Bay St.

Toronto, Ontario M5H 2Y4

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking information

Except for statements of historical fact, this press release contains certain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is often identified by words such as plan, “expect,” forecast, intend, believe, anticipate, estimate and other similar words or statements that certain events or conditions may or will occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the time the statements are made and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking information. This also includes delays or uncertainties in official approvals, such as those caused by the CSE. Forward-looking information typically contains uncertainties, including factors over which the company has no control. There is no guarantee that the plans to market the technology described in this press release will actually come into effect on the terms and timeframe set forth herein. The company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management’s estimates or opinions change, unless required by applicable law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. For more information about risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results, see the company’s filings with Canadian securities authorities and which are posted on www.sedar.com.

The source language (usually English) in which the original text is published is the official, authorized and legally valid version. This translation is included for better understanding. The German version can be shortened or summarized. No responsibility or liability is assumed for the content, correctness, appropriateness or accuracy of this translation. From the perspective of the translator, the message does not constitute a buy or sell recommendation! Please note the original English report on www.sedar.com, www.sec.gov, www.asx.com.au/ or on the company website!

The original English report can be found under the following link:

https://www.irw-press.at/press_html.aspx?messageID=56753

You can find the translated message under the following link:

https://www.irw-press.at/press_html.aspx?messageID=56753&tr=1

NEWSLETTER REGISTRATION:

Current press releases of this company directly in your mailbox:

http://www.irw-press.com/alert_subscription.php?lang=de&isin=CA75943L1058

Announcement transmitted by IRW-Press.com. The broadcaster is responsible for the content.

Free reprinting permitted provided the source is acknowledged.