Montréal, Québec – January 18, 2021 – Manganese X Energy Corp. (TSXV: MN) (FSE: 9SC2) (OTC MNXXF) (“Manganese X” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that, upon opening January 20, 2021, 24,749,145 warrants of common stock (the “Warrants “) will be listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (” TSXV “) under the symbol” MN.WT “. The warrants were issued as part of the company’s private placement financing completed on September 3, 2020 and are subject to a warrant agreement between the company and Capital Transfer Agency ULC as warrant agent. Each warrant entitles its holder to purchase one common share of the company at a price of $ 0.15 per share through September 3, 2023.

This press release constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “US Securities Act”) or the And may not be offered or sold within the United States or to or for the account or for the benefit of any US person (as defined in Regulation S of the US Securities Act), except in accordance with the US Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or exempt from registration.

