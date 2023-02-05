Los Angeles (Reuters)

The Athletic said that the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks have reached an agreement with the Brooklyn Nets to sign Kyrie Irving.

The site indicated that the Nets will include Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Feeney-Smith from the Mavericks, in addition to a selection in the first round of the new player selection process and several selections in the second round.

And Irving shocked everyone by asking to leave the Nets for the second time this season, after the first was last summer in light of the state of tension with former coach Steve Nash.

Irving is spending the last season of his contract, with a salary of $ 36.9 million, and he will move to the Mavericks with this contract.

Over the 40 games he has started this season, Irving has averaged 27.1 points, 5.3 assists and 5.1 rebounds.

Irving previously played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics, while he joined the Nets before the 2019-2020 season.

The Mavericks are sixth in the Western Conference with 28 wins and 26 losses, while the Nets are fourth in the East.