The Nets impressed in the preseason when they went to play in Boston and, already in official game, they showed that they aim very high. In that phase of friendlies of the 2020/21 Kyrie Irving’s return to the TD Garden after leaving there in the summer of 2019 and not playing in the games played there due to injuries that made those who were once his fans suspicious. Botafumeiro ritual to scare away evil spirits on the sidelines, Christmas was Irving’s real return to the Celtics’ pavilion -without public due to coronavirus restrictions- and just one day after a green last-second win over another Eastern Conference candidate: Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Bucks.

Irving returned at these magical parties, but in an opposite disposition to that of the kid in the El Almendro ad. He did it wanting to hurt. And he got it. His revenge ended with 37 points, 6 rebounds and 8 assists, doing everything and hitting a 7/10 in triples to some Celtics who precisely had an unfortunate day in that facet (8/27).

The team led by Steve Nash arrived with good feelings, having opened the season with a resounding victory against the Warriors. The presumable level of Golden State one more year is what left many with doubt on the Nets ditto, which is to be discovered over the weeks but which looks to be higher than last season. Having Irving and Durant at full capacity is what it takes. And the Celtics, with a good taste in their mouths after their campaign debut, are very unhappy after meeting them.

The game started with a time-out before the first points. It was expected that there was going to be a fight and it was. Maybe too much. No violence, there was none, but there was intensity. The Celtics ended up taking a heavy toll. The wrists were cold in the opening bars: with six successful shots by each team the Nets had thrown 15 and the Celtics were already at 19. Bad percentages. There was also a bill to pass in this regard. The departure of the youngsters, Grant Williams, a combative Ojeleye and rookie Payton Pritchard, gave another air to the locals, who endured the type. After Tatum’s first break, a category upgrade and advantages of three or four points for the greens.

As the minutes went by, things got hotter on the sporting level. Jaylen Brown had already appeared as a driving force on both sides of the court, it was necessary to see a few pique of baskets. Irving and Tatum had an exchange of triples that Tatum took, giving the last reply before the break. But the missing guest joined in the third to break the game definitively, and the Celtics had gone into the break in lead (54-51): Kevin Durant hit six baskets in seven attempts, two of them being three-point , to stand out from everything his rivals were doing.

Stevens’ men were starting to have trouble scoring beyond Jaylen Brown having the day and couldn’t contain the torrent of talent that came from Brooklyn with Kyrie Irving, his ex and the 37-point man tonight, leading the way. In the first half fouls played a key role by keeping Theis and Thompson at bay, in the second it was the final point that separated the Celtics from fighting for victory with Brown and Smart being punished. The referees punished the contacts and it was the locals who took the worst part. They could not stop an Irving wanting to do mischief and punch in the stomach of some Celtics who did not digest their departure well and now suffer the absence of their substitute (Kemba Walker, out due to a knee injury). The difference ended up being 28 points in favor of the Nets, not far-fetched, and they are 2-0 and having already passed two difficult exams with honors.