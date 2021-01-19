Kyrie Irving is back and thus the debut of the new Big three closer to the East than ever. As Steve Nash has confirmed to the press, the point guard could reappear tomorrow, Wednesday, against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Irving, absent for the last seven games and without exercising for the last two weeks, has returned to training today with the rest of his teammates and, like Nash, has spoken for the American media. Among the reasons for his absence, he has indicated personal issues for which he has even had to ask for help.

“I take full responsibility for my actions. I am back and happy about it. We have obtained very good players and we are moving forward. I will let my actions and my game speak for themselves, as I planned to do. I just needed a break.”, The Brooklyn player began by explaining. Without going into great detail about the reasons for his disappearance, he has reiterated the official version, appealing to “personal reasons”, and He did not want to pronounce on the videos published by his sister, in which he is seen partying and without a mask. “It is time to move on,” he reiterated. In any case, he will have to pay a fine of $ 50,000 for breaching the anti-coronavirus health protocols and will stop charging $ 816,898, relative to the salary of the non-contested parties due to the quarantine that he has had to respect.

Despite the fact that, according to American journalists, communication between Kyrie and the Nets during this period of uncertainty has been minimal, The player has claimed to have spoken with all his teammates, whom he says he has full support in difficult moments for him. “When things get overwhelming in life, you just have to take a step back and realize what is important. I have been honest with myself and now I have people by my side helping me.” has explained. He has then apologized to fans in Brooklyn for their silence.

In this way, tomorrow, At 1:00 a.m. EDT, James Harden, Kevin Durant and Irving himself could share a track and jersey for the first time. In the case of the latter, being doubly special: he will play again in Cleveland, where he spent six seasons and where, for some reasons or others, he has not added minutes since the opening day of 2017, in his first game with Boston.