According to the authorities, it was on August 13, 2021, when Irvin stole a 2021 model Nissan Frontier vehicle.

Tijuana, Baja California.- The Regional Prosecutor’s Office de Tijuana obtained a sentence of 8 years and 7 months in prison and without libertarian benefits against Irvin Orrante Soto, after the agent of the Public Ministry will prove the responsibility for the crime of vehicle theft with violence.

According to the authorities, it was on August 13, 2021, when irvin in the company of a woman, who is already sentenced, stole a Nissan Frontier brand vehicle, 2021 model.

To do this, he used a revolver-type firearm while the victim was on board the vehicle on Felipe Villanueva street in the Nueva neighborhood. Tijuana.