Eddie Irvine he was a successful driver in Formula 1, with several victories under his belt thanks to the 1999 season in Ferrari and a long stay in the circus through his debut in Jordan and his period in Jaguar. Also well known for his commitment to nightlife, an element that has made him one of the last ‘romantics’ of the championship, today the pilot with the orange-green helmet is enjoying his golden retirement between real estate investments, airplanes and classic cars.

A project that is challenging him a lot, and that he does not fail to immortalize through Instagram, is the restoration of a Lamborghini Countach LP400S. Irvine has been following repairs, paint and component recovery for several weeks. The color chosen is a blue Acapulco. According to the plans of the former Ferrari driver, the car should be completed by the end of 2022, and the goal is to have it participate in a so-called ‘Countach Rally’, a gathering that brings together lovers of this legend.

On Irvine’s social page someone mentioned a restoration experience with a Countach, and the response was not the best: “he has been working on it for three years, and he hasn’t finished yet“. Without getting too discouraged, the 1999 World Vice-Champion hopes that the workshop in charge of the restoration will be quicker in recovering the necessary mechanical components. The car is 43 years old, according to Irvine.

Irvine said of the Countach: “By slightly increasing the ground clearance of the LP400S, the car looks like a Lancia Stratos. This is probably not a surprise, since they were designed by the same genius, who is Marcello Gandini, in a similar period. But with the rear wing, on the Countach, everything changes“. In the coming weeks Irvine will probably keep his followers updated with the next steps to follow in the production of the classic “lowbody” car, which will be added to his collection of motorcycles and vintage cars.