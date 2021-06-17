ofMarion Neumann shut down

The imprisoned blogger Roman Protassewitsch expressed himself again in public – and again there are considerable doubts about his statements. Some journalists left the room.

Minsk – “I feel wonderful,” said Roman Protassewitsch * at the press conference in Minsk, “I have no complaints.” The jailed blogger and activist was on state television again last Monday (June 14) – and emphasized conspicuously often that he is fine.

Protassevich has now been in custody for more than three weeks. He was presented to the public as a surprise guest at the press conference in the Foreign Ministry. The authority had previously announced that it would give a press briefing, in particular about the Minsk view of the Ryanair flight that was forced to land.

Roman Protassewitsch speaks at press conference: Serious doubts about the official statement

Shortly after the statement, however, there were considerable doubts that the detainee was actually doing “wonderfully”. The 26-year-old looked nervous at the appearance, wrote, among other things mirror. Apparently he was put under massive pressure.

The Belarusian dissident and journalist Roman Protassewitsch (left) at the press conference in the National Press Center of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. © Ramil Nasibulin / dpa

Roman Protassevich’s mother, who recently even sought help from Chancellor Angela Merkel *, was also shocked after her son’s appearance. The statement was forced, according to information from the German press agency. Your son is under strong emotional and psychological pressure, according to Natalia Protassewitsch. “He puts on a mask to save the life of himself and his girlfriend.”

Belarus: mother of Roman Protassewitsch appalled by appearance

In contrast to two previously published video recordings *, this time his face showed no signs of violence. “But he looked dejected, winked nervously. It is clear that he is being threatened very severely, ”explained the 46-year-old, who lives with her husband in exile in Poland.

“Mam, Pap, don’t worry. Everything is fine with me, ”said the 26-year-old at the press conference in the direction of his parents. The mother does not believe this statement.

Roman Protassewitsch at press conference: journalists leave the hall

The journalists present at the press conference in Minsk also reacted with irritation to Protassevich’s surprising appearance. Again mirror reported, only some media asked questions to the detainee. Reporter of the BBC however, left the hall in protest. (nema with dpa) *Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.

