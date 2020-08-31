US President Donald Trump is said to have wished for a military parade, like in North Korea, for his inauguration. That emerges from a new disclosure book.

Washington / Munich – a few weeks before US election 2020 * will be released on Tuesday, September 1st in the United States a new Disclosure book a former close confidante of Melania Trump. In addition to information on First lady released Stephanie Winston Wolkoff in her work “Melania and I: Rise and Fall of My Friendship with the First Lady” also details about the incumbent US President Donald Trump. According to the author, this should become his Inauguration in the January 2017 a Military parade after the North Korean model.

Donald Trump: Close relationship with North Korea’s ruler Kim Jong Un

Donald Trump is known to have a close relationship with Kim Jong Un, the ruler North Korea. Of the US President called the dictator a friend, wrote him personal letters and was happy when he reappeared in early May after an absence of several weeks and rumors of a possible death. in the June 2019 has been Trump for the first US president to officially North Korea visited.

In the video: Trump sings praises of Kim Jong Un

Donald Trump: Inauguration planned with tanks, helicopters and soldiers

As from the new one Disclosure book from Wolkoff emerges, the US President also for them Military parades in North Korea inspire. In her book, the former confidante writes First ladywho should also have been involved in that Trump in planning his Inauguration based on images of such military parades. The US newspaper “Politico” published some excerpts before the book was published.

Wolkoff therefore writes Donald Trump I told her: “I want tanks and helicopters. Make it look like North Korea. “In addition, the US President at his Inauguration marching soldiers have wished. Mark Burnett, Inventor of the reality TV show “The Apprentice”, is said to have also suggested that the ceremony be accompanied by a number of drones. Of the president and the First lady should have been enthusiastic about the proposal, but the drones were too big Security risk shown.

Donald Trump wanted a three-day tour of the United States to mark his inauguration

The author also reveals that Donald Trump anyway, instead of a one-time inauguration ceremony, prefer one trip from the east to the west coast of the United States would have held. During the three-day trip, the US President let its following celebrate at several stops around the country. The cost of transportation and the safety of the President on such a tour, the plans may have ultimately thwarted. The Military parade in the Inauguration at the 20th January 2017 was also not implemented.

Describes in her disclosure book Wolkoff also the rivalry between Melania Trump and her stepdaughter Ivanka. In addition, the author should record the First lady publish in which these about the US President Donald Trump allegedly blasphemed and complained of numerous affairs.