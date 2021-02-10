The entry of water into the head reservoirs reaches a rate of 7 million cubic meters per day due to thaw and rain
The contributions in the reservoirs of the head of the Tagus grow progressively due to the melting of the storm ‘Filomena’ and the last rains, in such a way that the rate of entry of water in Entrepeñas and Buendía exceeded 7 million cubic meters yesterday daily, at a rate of 85 cubic meters per second, almost double that of the day
This content is exclusive for subscribers
Access all the information of THE TRUTH for € 6.95 per month
Already a subscriber? Log in
.