The entry of water into the head reservoirs reaches a rate of 7 million cubic meters per day due to thaw and rain Teodoro Estrela and Lucas Jiménez. / LV MANUEL BUITRAGO Wednesday, 10 February 2021, 02:34



The contributions in the reservoirs of the head of the Tagus grow progressively due to the melting of the storm ‘Filomena’ and the last rains, in such a way that the rate of entry of water in Entrepeñas and Buendía exceeded 7 million cubic meters yesterday daily, at a rate of 85 cubic meters per second, almost double that of the day