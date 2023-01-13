THE TRUTH MURCIA. Friday, January 13, 2023, 03:02



The Círculo del Agua, which is part of the Irrigation Union, criticized that Minister Teresa Ribera “maintains her level of obstinacy” and continues to carry out a “biased analysis” of the circumstances surrounding the cut in the transfer. In a statement issued to thank the support received in the protest on Wednesday in Madrid, the Círculo del Agua acknowledges that it cannot be optimistic about the effects that its claim may have on Teresa Ribera’s proposals.

“He maintains his level of obstinacy, and he even had the modesty to attend our just demands live,” laments the president of Scrats, Lucas Jiménez. He assures that Ribera provides figures on planned works that “not even a cubic meter of water contributes”, or on the provision of other resources that are either already being used or will be volumes that can contribute little to the balance of the Segura basin, “which far from being achieved in the future, it will worsen in a very important way ».

The Círculo del Agua assures that despite “these current moments” they will not give up their persistence, that “beyond collapsing, it increases”, and thus they will transfer it to the “events that will take place in the coming days”.

In any case, they “vigorously” thank “all” the people who gathered on Wednesday in front of the Ministry to reject the guidelines followed by the Government of Spain “in a totally arbitrary way” in order to “cut off” the referrals to through the Tagus-Segura transfer.

It is, according to the irrigators, people who moved from all corners of the Levante, and from neighboring provinces, who “do not understand the lack of solidarity that this Ministry shows in the face of a work proposed from its beginnings to contribute to the structuring of the country”. . It expresses its greatest appreciation to all the organizations, entities, companies and individuals that supported the concentration.

Compromís says that Ribera is “deeply wrong” and harms 15,000 farmers



The Compromís deputy in Congress, Joan Baldoví, has demanded that Teresa Ribera respect what was agreed in the National Water Council on the Tagus-Segura, in addition to warning that “she is profoundly wrong” in rejecting the demands of the irrigators . Compromís, a partner of the PSOE, has refuted the words of the minister, who stated that the demands of Levante “are not compatible with the general interest.” Baldoví attended the rally in Madrid and stressed that “15,000 irrigators from Alicante, Murcia and Almería cannot be left in the lurch from today to tomorrow.”

The president of the Generalitat, Ximo Puig, claimed the Transfer “from rationality and not from demagogy”, since he considered that otherwise “argumental capacity is lost”. Puig thus justified his absence at the protest on Wednesday in Madrid, which José Vélez did not attend either.

The minister insists



Teresa Ribera reiterated yesterday that the proposal for a royal decree that the Government has sent to the Council of State is “the one that was supported by the majority” by the National Water Council. “It’s obvious that in many cases the ideas were not compatible with each other and we got an extraordinary consensus around something that is novel,” she said. President López Miras highlighted in the Agro Forum of Santander and LA VERDAD that “all of Spain has heard the voice of the Region of Murcia and Levante”.