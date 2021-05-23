The Community of Irrigators of Campo de Cartagena has organized a agricultural strike for next Monday, which will keep its facilities closed and interrupt the water supply throughout the day, sources from the organization reported in a statement. This has been agreed by irrigators, cooperatives, companies and agricultural organizations in the area in a meeting held this Friday by telematic means.

The objective of this meeting was to prepare the demonstration to be held in Madrid on the 24th, and which is called by the Círculo por el Agua and the Central Union of Irrigators of the Tajo-Segura Aqueduct (Scrats) under the slogan ‘En el Levante, without transfer desert and unemployment ‘.

Attendees showed their “outrage” at the “alleged” modification of the rules governing the Tajo-Segura Transfer, as well as “the imposition of ecological flows in the Tagus higher than those necessary that the Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Challenge Demographic wants to implement immediately.

Thus, they stated that they do not understand “how the Government, instead of solving the water deficit suffered by the Segura Basin, about 400 million cubic meters of water, aims to unjustifiably cut the Transfer in about 100 million cubic meters «. In line, they pointed out that, in this case, the Community of Irrigators of Campo de Cartagena “will only have an annual average of 39.8 million cubic meters of the transfer”, which is equivalent to 32.5% of the water that corresponds to it. of this provenance.

«Cutting the Transfer means that the water supply will be put at risk, water of poorer quality and much more expensive will be available. All this will cause great environmental, social and economic damage throughout the Spanish Levant. Putting the jobs of thousands of families at risk, “he said.

For irrigators and farmers, the maintenance of the Tajo-Segura in current conditions “is of vital importance” because it “depends on the irrigation of our fields, the supply of our population and industries, the maintenance of jobs, and the recovery of economic activity, hit by the pandemic.

To this, they added that the waters of the Tajo-Segura “have great importance in the fight against climate change”, since the crops irrigated by the Transfer “absorb 1.2 million tons of CO2 every year.” Finally, they stressed that “replacing water from the transfer with desalinated water means increasing greenhouse gas emissions.”