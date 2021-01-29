Contrary to what fatalistic predictions such as that of Thomas Malthus, agriculture and farmers found a way to continually increase their productivity and satisfy in quantity and quality the demand of a constantly growing population.

The challenge that we will have to face in the coming years is remarkable. It is estimated that agricultural production should increase by 60% by 2050. The availability of water is clearly the most serious limitation to reach those levels of production.

A United Nations report argues that by 2030 half the planet will suffer severe water stress if the use of water is not “decoupled” from economic growth. In other terms: We cannot continue to use the same amount of water that we use today to produce food.

All those passionate about agriculture know that in the field taking care of every drop of water is essential: agriculture consumes no less than about 70% of the total available fresh water, and the challenge of humanity is get more food with less water and soil.

70% of fresh water consumption is used to produce food.

How will digital farming contribute to these ambitious challenges? Thanks to technological solutions such as satellite maps and geopositioning tools, the precision farming (or agriculture by environments) allows us to “adjust” the demand of the crop to the potential supply.

Thanks to satellite images of the different environments of a batch that are increasingly precise we can adjust crop density depending on the potential demand and the soil’s water retention capacity. In this way, producers try to reduce periods of water stress and increase the efficiency of water use.

Nowadays, a growing number of producers use this technology and the concept of “dose per hectare” is becoming more obsolete every day. This is just the beginning, the growing development of artificial intelligence solutions added to the development of more accurate climate predictions will allow this adjustment to be more and more precise.

There are Argentine experiences: thanks to the analysis of satellite images and the development of algorithms via artificial intelligence, a team of entrepreneurs developed a climate coverage that protects producers in particularly dry years. In this particular case, the technology does not improve the efficiency of water use, but it does protect producers from the devastating effects of drought. Digital technology allows -in this way- mitigate the risks of agricultural production.

Irrigated agriculture

A particularly critical area is irrigated agriculture. The productivity levels of irrigated agriculture are between 2 and 3 times higher than that of rainfed agriculture. For this reason, although it represents only 20% of the cultivated area, it is responsible for 40% of production.

With satellite images and applications, fine tuning of risk equipment reduces water consumption.

The efficiency of food production (expressed as water consumption to produce one kilogram of food) varies dramatically according to the production model and -particularly- the water use model. For example, to produce 1 kilo of tomatoes in the open field are necessary between 100 and 300 liters of water, if we use drip irrigation, consumption is reduced to 50 liters of water while if we use hydroponic systems the consumption is reduced to only 15 liters.

It is precisely in this context where new precision irrigation technologies can help us conserve this essential resource for everyone’s life.

Other entrepreneurs have developed an artificial intelligence solution that combines sensors that detect the level of soil moisture and, associated with soil maps, the development of the plant and precise meteorological data allow significantly reduce the use of water resources. Thanks to this technology, producers can control irrigation levels accurately remotely. The technology has saved more than 16 billion liters of water in 60,000 hectares monitored in Argentina, the United States, Chile, Uruguay, Paraguay, Mexico and Peru.

This development is especially important when we take into account that two thirds of the national territory has scarce water resources and that of the water consumed in Argentina 70% is used in agriculture, while in the provinces with a predominance of arid and semi-arid climates the proportion exceeds 95%.

Vertical farming

A novel alternative to food supply problems is emerging from high-tech structures. Vertical farming is the practice of produce food in layers stacked vertically. These “farms” maximize the space used in greenhouses or closed structures and under controlled environment. Electronic sensors ensure that crops receive the correct amount of light (LED light in fully enclosed structures), nutrients and heat. Benefits include independence from arable land, year-round growing capabilities, lower water consumption and higher crop predictability.

Despite its early failure (or possibly because of it) the case of the company Plantagon be the most paradigmatic. This Swedish company built in the city of Linköping, two hours south of Stockholm, a 60-meter-high skyscraper with 16 floors, with more than 4,300 square meters for vertical hydroponic cultivation and a production capacity of up to 500 tons of organic food annuals, among green leafy plants and vegetables. The limitations to attract capital determined the failure of this monumental undertaking.

Curiously, the ability to attract investors has not been the problem for another “start up” from Silicon Valley, a venture that produces vegetables in vertical agriculture with a less monumental model, and has just completed its series D for 140 million dollars to support its global expansion, totaling a total investment of $ 500 million dollars.

Vertical farming is economically sound, respectful with the environment, and healthy. However, no one expects vertical farming to replace traditional forms of agricultural production. As has happened in the past, the integration of new technologies will merge with traditional agriculture to meet the food demands of tomorrow. It is not surprising that -in the same territory- the first entrepreneurs fail and that -precisely- the failure of the first ones paves and facilitates the path of the followers. The important is that innovation in agriculture does not stop.