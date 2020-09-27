Today is Daughters Day and on this special occasion, everyone is sharing special posts for their daughters. Meanwhile, Irrfan Khan’s wife Sutapa told social media that Irfan always wanted a daughter. Sharing the experience of his second delivery, Sutapa said that the doctor was very nervous when he had to tell Irrfan that he had become the son’s father for the second time.

Sutapa wrote, I and Irfan wanted us to have a daughter, so when the son was born for the second time, the doctor did not say that the son was born. He just said congratulations, the baby is healthy. I was very disappointed because we wanted a daughter.

Irrfan Khan’s wife Sutapa Boli was- he was not a Husband material

A few days ago, Sutapa revealed during an interview that Irrfan was not romantic, but he used to keep making special appearances to Sutapa in his own way. Sutapa had said, ‘Irfan Husband was not a material. I sometimes ask them to do some normal things like celebrating a birthday, but to no avail.

Sutapa had told how he was when he was married to Irrfan after many years of relationship. Sutapa said that she could never find any fault in him because he could not remember even his own birthday. However, with a small effort from Irfan, Sutapa got a special feel.

Sutapa further said, ‘Irrfan used to sing Bengali songs for me because he knew that I loved Bengali songs very much. Irrfan cannot be defined as a husband, father and star according to social definitions because he surprised you by crossing every definition. He was very special to me and always will be.