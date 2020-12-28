Late actor Irrfan Khan’s last film ‘The Song of Scorpions’ will be released on the big screen in 2021 next year. Fans were eagerly waiting for this last Irrfan film. “We will present this film to the audience as a tribute to the beloved star of Indian cinema,” Abhishek Pathak, producer and director of Panaroma Spotlight, said in a statement. The film will be released in India in early 2021. The film is written and directed by Anoop Singh.

Actor Irfan died at the age of 54 in the month of April in the year 2020. He will be seen in the role of a camel trader in the film. He was admitted to Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai due to colon infection, but despite all efforts, he could not be saved. Irrfan was last seen in the film ‘English Medium’.

Babil shared an emotional post in memory of his father

Babil Khan frequently shares posts on social media in memory of father Irrfan Khan. He shared a throwback photo remembering the late father. In this photo, a white colored dog was seen lying on Irfan’s stomach.

While sharing the photo, Babil wrote, “A sweet memory for fans, Basu and Baba, Blackmail, 2017.” Fans are reacting to this photo of Babil. One user commented and wrote, “Thank you for keeping them alive like this among us.” Another user wrote, “Thank you Babil, for sharing this beautiful picture.”