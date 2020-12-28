Bollywood’s late actor Irrfan Khan’s last film ‘The Song of Scorpions’ is going to be released in the year 2021. The makers have decided to release this film which has been in cold storage for a long time. Let me tell you that three years ago the film premiered at the Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland.

Sharing the motion poster of the film on his Twitter handle, trade analyst Taran Adarsh ​​wrote, ‘Irrfan’s last film The Song of Scorpions will be released in 2021. Directed by Anoop Singh, the film features a panorama spotlight and 70mm talkies.

“We will present this film as a tribute to the beloved star of Indian cinema,” said Panorama Spotlight producer Abhishek Pathak. The film’s release date has not been revealed yet. Apart from Irrfan Khan, Waheeda Rehman, Shashank Arora, Tillotama Shome and Golshifteh Farahani will also be seen in the film. Irrfan Khan will be seen as a camel trader in the film.

Let me tell you that Irfan Khan, who was suffering from a serious disease like cancer, had said goodbye to the world on 29 April 2020. Irrfan Khan was last seen in the film ‘English Medium’ released in March 2020. She was also accompanied by Kareena Kapoor, Deepak Dobriyal and Radhika Madan in this film.