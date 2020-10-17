Irrfan Khan’s death has come as a shock to his fans and well-wishers. His son Babil often posts stories, photographs and videos related to him. He has once again posted a similar anecdote. He has described the funny incident at the time of shooting of the film.

Distracted people by playing guitar

Babil wrote on Instagram, I was helping the camera team at QQS. A shot was needed in Gangtok street but people were crowding around Baba and Set. After some Tex, it became difficult to shoot the scene. So Tanuja Maam grabbed me a guitar and told me to go 100 meters away and start performing. He spoke ‘Packup’ out loud, after which I started singing and playing guitar. The crowd turned towards this entertainment. I started singing here and they shot the scene there. true storry. Funny. Every filmmaker should use his interns in the most creative way.

Babil tightened up on the news channels

Babil then took a dig at the news channels and politics and wrote that sadly, most of the time our politics and some media and news outlets mislead people like this.