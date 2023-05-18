A good opportunity to remain silent should not be wasted, says a song I like. But our unfortunate Colombian leaders do not seem to have listened to Jorge Drexler, at least judging by the excesses, nonsense, nonsense and insults that they have uttered, with admirable consistency, in recent months. I don’t know how long we’ve been helplessly noticing the lamentable deterioration in our political conversations, but just take a look at recent headlines to understand that things are always liable to get worse. And it is normal, or at least predictable: when the debate between the powerful is so poor, so puerile, so uninformed and so frivolous, it is very difficult to expect that citizens will speak or discuss differently.

That is what we have seen with melancholy –and sometimes with embarrassment– in the broken world of our politics. Petro declares himself the direct head of the attorney general, which is an extraordinary demonstration of ignorance or lack of democratic culture; the prosecutor answers him with incendiary and malicious statements that in a country less poisoned, or simply more civic, they should have ended with his resignation; the Supreme Court has to intervene to teach constitutional law to the president of the republic, and the president ends up retracting as Colombian politicians retract: halfway. It is not the first time that Petro has to do something similar (he had already happened to him as a candidate), nor will it surely be the last; nor is he the first to be forced to retract, nor will he be the last. The reason is not, as we would think in our most optimistic days, that Colombian politicians have forgotten the healthy habit of thinking before speaking, or of speaking about what they know; The reason is that it is not, nor has it ever been, a question of speaking to the country, much less to the opponent on duty, but to its most radical bases.

Perhaps that can explain why those rhetorical excesses do not occur only in oral statements, where one is more prone to thoughtlessness and carelessness. The favorite territory of our politicians’ nonsense is the written medium of Twitter, and I, who don’t have social networks, have always found it fascinating that nobody seems to take the time to read what they have written before inflicting their 280 on the rest of us. characters. Of course: it is not about communicating, but about arousing. And that is why Twitter, as a vehicle for the opinions of the powerful or as a means of communication with its followers, has provoked a new relationship among us with the responsibility that they should have for saying what they say. In other words: politicians have learned from long experience that the obligation to recant (after a mistake in good faith or after a blatant slander, it doesn’t matter) has no appreciable consequences. Politically it is more profitable to cause the desired effect, because later, when the error or bad faith has to be recognized, people’s attention will be elsewhere, or their sectarian complicity will be counted on anyway.

This is already part of our custom. The Twitter of our leaders is the space where everyone has to retract what they have just said, and sometimes in more serious situations than ignorance of the Constitution. I don’t know how many times we have seen it in the case of Uribe, for example, who turned lies and slander into a political strategy, and spent more time than normal answering to justice. You will remember that he accused a critical journalist of ties to drug trafficking and another journalist of raping children, only for the judges to later force him to admit that neither was true. But from slander, as Francis Bacon said several centuries ago, something always remains: the first of the journalists had to leave the country and the second received countless attacks from that sewer that is social networks, with serious security risks for his family. What I remember from that despicable episode is the ridiculous justification given by the slanderer’s squires: he had meant to say “violator of children’s rights”, they said pathetically, but a few words were left out.

In an environment where the word has been so degraded, or where it can be used without accountability to anyone, citizens gradually lose their resistance to excesses, more or less like the body that takes too many antibiotics loses the ability to defend itself. of the bacteria. And that’s how episodes like the one of retired colonel John Marulanda occur, who spoke on the radio about “defeestrating a guy who was a guerrilla”. Such a statement should be unacceptable to any true democrat, but true democracy has long been in the doldrums. Once again, there was a bit of everything: slightly silly attempts to justify the word under the protection of freedom of expression, or allegations that “defenestrate” in politics is simply “remove from office.” And one could uselessly recall that this use of the word comes from a very precise episode: the day in 1618 when a group of Prague aristocrats threw out the window (in Latin, fenestra) to the representatives of the Emperor. They were removed from office, yes, but not in the most democratic way; and the shortcut –it is not unnecessary to remember– gave rise to the Thirty Years War.

In every society, citizen conversation has the shape of a pyramid, even though some believe in the convenient fiction that communication is now horizontal, or that it is more democratic. The truth is that the words of those at the top continue to trickle down, shaping the opinions of citizens, shaping their own conversations and strongly influencing their actions. Those who speak know this, of course, and their obvious objective is usually to divide and confront citizens, because they have discovered that it is tremendously easy to do so and its political returns are immediate: it is enough to give people an enemy, real or fabricated, and then the forces of our discontent will do their thing.

When those from above speak with total impunity without the citizens condemning them, even though we are on their side; when we do not hold those who speak to answer for their words or forgive their rhetorical excesses or look the other way; When we congratulate those excesses or we encourage them because we secretly like that someone more powerful hurts those we hate, we are slowly poisoning our coexistence, and then we will have less right to be surprised when the poisoned emotions turn into violent acts. And who is going to answer for them?

Juan Gabriel Vasquez is a writer

