EAccording to the US, a Chinese rocket crashed uncontrolled from space. The Long March 5B rocket entered Earth’s atmosphere over the Indian Ocean on Saturday, the US Army Space Department said on Twitter. The US Space Command did not provide any further information. The Chinese government must provide information about possible debris and the location of the impact.

However, NASA boss Bill Nelson accused the government in Beijing of being irresponsible and risky not to publish information about the rocket’s trajectory. “All spacefaring nations should adhere to best practices and do their part in sharing this type of information in advance,” he said on Twitter on Saturday. In the case of missiles such as the “Long March 5B” in particular, there is a “considerable risk of loss of life and property” due to debris.

The unmanned module “Wentian” was launched last Sunday with the rocket, the second of three modules for the Chinese space station “Tiangong”. The space station is expected to be fully operational by the end of the year and have a lifespan of ten years. In recent years, the People’s Republic has invested billions in its space programs in order to catch up with the USA and Russia.