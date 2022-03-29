Coicoyán de las Flores.- Around 6:00 a.m. this Monday, March 28 six minors were burned to death in Coicoyan de las Flores, Oaxaca, presumably because his parents left a stove on.

As Debate previously informed you, There were five children and a baby who lost their lives in the middle of the Mixtec region being caught in the intense flames. Rosalba, 11 years old, Cesar, 8; Irma, 6; Victor, 4; Gabriel, 1 year old, and a six-month-old baby are the victims.

Marcelino López Reyes, municipal authority of Tilapa, told Excelsior that it was neighbors of the burned house who realized what had happened, and in the absence of the adults, they tried to put out the fire without much success.

Disseminated versions indicate that the accident would have started because the mother of the family lit the stove before going out to grind corn in the millessential step to prepare tortillas. While she was away, it is believed that the flames consumed the house. built mostly of wood.

Elements of the State Police and the State Investigation Agency arrived at the site in response to the help requested in the emergency numbers, although they could do no more than protect the area and begin the investigation.

For its part, the Attorney General of the State of Oaxaca communicated on its verified Twitter account “@FISCALIA_GobOax” that they have started the investigation file 10472/FMIX/JUXTLAHUACA/2022, for the crime of manslaughter and fire damage.

At approximately 2:00 p.m., the authorities picked up the lifeless bodies to take them to the municipal pantheon of Santiago Tilpa.