You can transform your home without running out of savings, this is because you can find the Glamy Madesa 03 Integrated Corner Kitchen with a discount of $11,550, thanks to the fact that 'Mamá Lucha' doesn't want you to miss the opportunity to premiere.

The company founded by Jerónimo Arango stands out from its competitors by offering everything from the basic basket, as well as electronic items to furniture at low prices, therefore, at Bodega Aurrera You can find this kitchen from a starting price of $32,539 to an irresistible price of $20,989.

In addition to the discount, you can take advantage of the option of up to 12 months without interest of $1,749.08 to make it yours, so you don't miss the opportunity to buy this complete kitchen from the Glamy line not only offers comfort and modernity, but also It has the recognized manufacturing quality of Madesa products.

It should be noted that it is designed to satisfy your needs, it has a series of features that make it an exceptional option to transform your culinary space, therefore, Know its specifications and don't miss the opportunity to renovate your home.

Characteristics:

⦿ The kitchen is spacious and perfect for large environments, offering space for all your utensils, dishes and groceries.

⦿ Its drawers with telescopic guides and doors with shock absorbers guarantee a soft and comfortable closing.

⦿ Completely modular, it allows you to arrange the cabinets and countertops according to your preferences and needs.

⦿ The corner can be mounted on either the left or right, giving you versatility in your kitchen layout.

⦿ Finished in 7-layer Polyester Paint, the kitchen is resistant to the effects of water, heat and alcohol.

⦿ Details such as aluminum handles and gas piston to keep the swing door open add a touch of style.

⦿ With dimensions of 225 cm high, 349 cm wide and 52 cm on the counters, it includes elements such as overhead, counters, wine cellar, corner loft and more.

⦿ Comes with a detailed manual and all necessary hardware for easy installation.