For all coffee lovers and coffee shop enthusiasts, the company that operates through customers with current membership, costco It has an incredible offer that you can't miss. This renowned store, known for its wide selection of exclusive products, has a electronic item that you cannot miss to enjoy this drink at any time of the day.

The company that stands out by offering everything you need for your business or entrepreneurs, with a wide range of products that include appliances, television, toys, electronic devices and more, captivated with a discount on stainless steel cafeteria for a limited time.

It's about the Teka Built-in Stainless Steel Coffee Maker at an incredibly low price. This coffee maker, which combines elegance and functionality, has a starting price of $46,999, but thanks to the special discount, you can now purchase it for only $39,999.

Features on sale at Costco

⦿ Capacity to prepare 2 cups at a time, perfect for sharing special moments with friends and family.

⦿ 3 functions: coffee, steam and hot water, to suit all your needs.

⦿ 30 automatic programs that allow you to personalize your coffee experience.

⦿ Electronic panel with display for easy and precise control.

⦿ 15 bar steam and hot water dispenser to enjoy delicious cappuccinos and teas.

⦿ Integrated coffee grinder and coffee grind regulator with 13 positions to adjust the grind level according to your preference.

⦿ 1.8 L water tank and 200 gr coffee bean tank for greater comfort.

⦿ Automatic cleaning and descaling function for easy and hassle-free maintenance.

⦿ 5 coffee intensity positions and 3 temperature levels to customize your drink according to your taste.

⦿ With an elegant design in stainless steel with black, this coffee maker will become the center of attention in your kitchen.

⦿ Its dimensions of 45.5cm high, 59.5cm long and 41.3cm wide make it perfect for any space.