They are not eleven times that are recited from memory. The accumulation of matches, injuries, different strategies of play, make the lineups are different throughout the season. Rotations in any team are the order of the day. The Real Madrid It has a group of players in its squad, not all of them, who can play in any game contributing a lot to the team by starting at the start or substituting a teammate at any time. In recent matches, it has not been possible to count on many of those players who guarantee a level of play in accordance with the shirt they wear.

The first rule of every fan is to have their starting team, their preferred player for each position, but the Suspenders and the Champions they are won, in addition to other circumstances, when substitutes for incumbents respond with sufficient quality and dedication to maintain a high competitive level. There is no doubt that Sergio Ramos is the best of the squad in his position, but his absence in defense (not in his leadership) is being replaced by Nacho, which fulfills with dignity. Something similar happens with Carvajal, replaced by Lucas Vazquez, with commendable performance. In the midfield, to oxygenate the three players who accumulate excessive minutes, replacing anyone or playing all four, there is another midfielder (only one) who can be fully trusted, Valverde. Accompanying the center forward there are several possibilities, and each one has their preferences: Hazard, if he is finally respected by injuries, he is the most titular. For the other position or replacing Hazard, there are several players: Asensio, Lucas Vázquez, Rodrygo (for some, Vinicius).

In goal, I dare not say that Courtois It is essential (hopefully not) because there have not been many occasions to see his substitutes. But there is an irreplaceable player in this team, Benzema. Mariano, before also JovicIt is very far, there is too much difference with the great football quality of Monsieur Benzema. And today in the derby, yeah Karim he is in good condition to play, White’s chances are greatly increased. Until the end…