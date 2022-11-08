The 26-year-old was replaced during Villarreal’s La Liga loss to Athletic Bilbao on October 30, and photos confirmed that the midfielder had a torn hamstring.

And Spanish media reported that Lo Celso, loaned from Tottenham Hotspur, has exhausted all possible options to travel to Qatar, including consulting with specialists from around the world to obtain less severe treatment.

Lo Celso was a key player in Argentina’s victory in the “Copa America” ​​last year and the World Cup qualifiers, and his absence will constitute a great loss for the team of coach Lionel Scaloni, who previously said that Lo Celso “is irreplaceable.”

Scaloni must also assess the fitness of other injured players such as Paulo Dybala and Juan Foyth before announcing his final 26-man squad next week.

Argentina is in Group C and will start its World Cup campaign against Saudi Arabia on November 22, and will also face Mexico and Poland in the group stage.