The Moustique yacht stopped for violations of international standards on the protection of human life at sea and the safety of navigation

Genoa – The Coast Guard of Genoa has stopped the Moustique yacht for safety reasons. It is the fifth boat out of 33 units inspected since the beginning of the year in the context of checks on foreign ships that visit national ports. The commercial yacht, of 860 tonnes of tonnage, delivered in 2005, flying the flag of the Cayman Islands, managed by a French company, has been arrested for violations of international standards on the protection of human life at sea and the safety of navigation.

“The inspection lasted for the whole day – let the Captaincy know – during which they emerged various irregularities including fire protection, emergency equipment and crew certification. ” The inspection covered several areas of the yacht including: the bridge, the engine room, the wheelhouse, the external decks as well as the spaces used for crew and passengers and ended with a fire drill to verify the crew’s ability to manage emergencies.

“Before being able to be visited again by our inspectors and be authorized to return to the sea – continues the note – the yacht will have to rectify all irregularities as well as being subjected to additional inspection and audits by the classification society and flag authorities.