Manchester City, current Premier League champion, is still immersed in one of the most difficult crises under the direction of Pep Guardiola. This weekend, the Cityzens They fell 1-0 against Nottingham Forest, matching the worst record of the Catalan coach in terms of defeats in a season of the English League.

With this new defeat, Manchester City reached nine falls in 28 games played in the Premier League, matching the number of defeats suffered during the 2019-2020 season, when the team finished that course 18 points from Liverpool, which was proclaimed champion.

Since November 2024, when he suffered his first defeat against Bournemouth (2-1), City has failed to find stability in its results. Now, in the absence of only ten games for the end of the Premier, those of Guardiola are forced to fight for a position among the top four, to be in the next edition of the Champions League. In addition, they are already eliminated from Europe and the League Cup, subtracting only the FA Cup as a viable title option, competition in which they are in the quarterfinals, a round in which Bournemouth will be measured.

Despite maintaining the possession of the ball during the match against Forest, Manchester City showed a clear lack of aggressiveness and clarity when creating goal occasions. The attempts were slow, without rhythm and predictable, which facilitated the task of a rival defense that had no majority to neutralize them.

Uncertainty grows as players do not respond with the necessary intensity, and what seemed like a solution with winter signings, such as Khusanov, Nico González or Marmoush, has not paid off. The City season is in danger of overcoming the nine losses and, for the first time in the Guardiola era, could conclude with a ten or more record in the League.

Guardiola’s last words after the defeat against Forest reflects the urgency that the team feels: “We have 10 finals to qualify for the Champions League.” Despite its optimism, the situation is critical. The City is currently in the fifth position and Chelsea already stalks behind.