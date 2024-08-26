Parral.- The president-elect of Parral, Salvador Calderón, assured that all irregularities found in the process of delivery and reception and once in office, will be taken to the corresponding authorities to eradicate corruption, this after the scandal that arose from the detection of a receipt for the expenditure of 2.5 million pesos for the concept of “extortion.”

“The government transition process is a critical period in any municipal administration, where the incoming team assumes responsibilities and verifies the situation of the Municipality of Hidalgo del Parral,” said the mayor-elect.

He said that after two weeks, significant progress has been made in receiving essential assets and documents, such as furniture, files, organizational charts and pending agreements, in key areas.

He said the staff information underscores the complexity of the process and that these details are crucial to understanding the internal dynamics of the outgoing administration and the labor implications.

He said that the handover process has not yet been completed, with areas such as public security, treasury, public works and senior officials pending review.

“My commitment is to report in detail any irregularities found and to bring these findings to the appropriate authorities, to ensure transparency and legality. This approach seeks to strengthen citizen confidence and lay the foundations for more efficient and corruption-free management.”