Tangancícuaro, Michoacán.- Due to irregularities in the project of the works carried out in the Lago de Camécuaro National Park, the Environmental Protection Agency (PROAM) initiated an administrative process against the municipal authorities of Tangancícuaro.

Through a press release the PROAM reported that derived from an inspection carried out on October 13 at the National Park facilities determined thatthat there are a series of irregularities in the work, mainly in the polygon formed by the Protected Natural Area.

Due to the above, the Tangancícuaro city council has been notified that an administrative process has begun upon determining that the works being carried out are not only under federal jurisdiction.

“The procedure is initiated by the omission of the Authorization in Matters of Environmental Impact, since, as it is a Protected Natural Area of ​​federal jurisdiction, it was determined that they did not require such authorization by the state, however, when ruling on the circumstantial facts in the visit, it was observed that there are irregularities in the works that are not expressly reserved to the federation”said Arturo Chávez Carmona, attorney for Environmental Protection of the Government of Michoacán.

environmental authorities They also request the city council to process a Management Plan for Special Management Waste, since, during the visit, construction waste derived from the remodeling on the site was identified, which requires said authorization, which was not presented at the time of the diligence.

For all the above, this Attorney determined thatas a measure of urgent application, the city council must submit an Environmental Damage Study.

Said study must also establish the necessary measures to compensate for the damage caused and begin to recover the environmental goods and services affected by the works.

It should be noted that it is not enough to present the study, since the Environmental Impact Study must be approved by PROAM in order to end the process that has been started.

In addition to this, Proam issued different recommendations aimed at guaranteeing the protection of the environment, through the regulation of the use, restoration and conservation of the soil, seeking in any case low-impact tourism activity.