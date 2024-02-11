The consumer association has always been against the choice of televoting and given the repeated complaints, invites Rai to abandon this voting method.

During the last evening of the 2024 Sanremo Festival, problems occurred with the televoting system. Numerous singers reported the system malfunctioning, as their supporters attempted to vote but received no confirmation of their vote. These incidents have sparked controversy and doubts about the correct recording of all votes, with possible repercussions on the final winner. In this regard, the Codacons took a stand: long known for his opposition to the televotingthe organization assured voters to keep the situation under control.

These problems arrived on the Ariston stage, where the Rai And Amadeus himself helped to reassure viewers:

The votes are acquired regularly, but the confirmation message arrives with a slight delay, because Telecom is giving priority to the acquisition of votes. Notaries and Telecom managers confirmed this to us.

Codacons also did not take long to intervene, as it always held its own contrary to the choice of televoting from home. The association is keen to reassure all voters:

We are monitoring the situation and collecting reports from viewers who spent money to vote for their favorite artist of the Sanremo 2024 festival. Any technical problems and anomalies during the collection of public votes could in fact alter the outcome of the competition and distort the ranking finale of the festival. For this reason we await the relevant investigations and clarifications from the responsible parties, starting from Rai and telephone companies, and if disservices or irregularities are confirmed we are ready to ask the competent authorities for the cancellation of the entire final ranking of Sanremo 2024 .

Consequently, Codacons suggests that Rai definitively abandon the televoting system, as it has been involved in various controversies and problems on many occasions. According to the association, televoting is a method of unfair vote collectionas it favors some artists to the detriment of others.