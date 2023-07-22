The fire that caused the death of 40 migrants in a Provisional Stay in Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua, exposed the serious violation of human rights of which they were victims, for which reason the National Human Rights Commission (CNDH) replied to EL DEBATE his position on what happened and what could work in a new migration law.

This July 20, EL DEBATE published the article “They propose a new migration law, which is ‘open doors'” (https://lc.cx/xcX3qh), in which the commissioner of Migration’s national institute (INM), Francisco Garduño, who completely distanced himself from the tragedy, assures that the current law is obsolete and must be changed.

prevent torture

For the academic and researcher on migration issues Rodolfo Casillas, it is difficult to understand Francisco Garduño’s intention that it be a new “open door” law, since the immigration centers are prisons for undocumented people.

He criticized that the CNDH He stopped doing his job satisfactorily for several administrations by appointing people unaware of the immigration issue as heads of the Fifth Visitorship.

In this sense, the CNDH replied to EL DEBATE that after the events in Chihuahua it will propose, among others, reforms to articles 68, 107 and 111 of the Migration Law in terms of detention, rights of the people housed and terms of the immigration administrative procedure.

Regarding the fact that the fifth visitor of the CNDH, Raúl Arturo Ramírez, had said that the Special Report of the Migration Stations has an advance of 90 percent and that will be announced before next December, the CNDH It specified that in the period from April to July it visited immigration stations and stays, applying a special instrument that is being integrated into the Stations and Stays Monitoring System, and which analyzes the current state of affairs from a torture prevention perspective.

In contrast, Rodolfo Casillas, a migration specialist and researcher, pointed out that given the serious situation of recent migration processes, the Fifth Inspectorate has lagged far behind in the immediate care of migrants, in the issuance of reports and in the design and application of ad hoc programs, without forgetting the necessary coordinated updating with humanitarian organizations, which also leaves much to be desired.

CNDH pending?

The CNDH he informed EL DEBATE that the most important proposals they made to the INM were security; move towards an “open door” scheme; the cancellation of lock mechanisms or bars of any kind breaks with the prison format that clashes with the idea of ​​a housing center, adopted as such in terms of constitutional, legal and conventional parameters; on infrastructure and care, redistributing spaces, such as separate areas for men and women and with the right capacities; Sufficient, spacious bathrooms, with sufficient ventilation, hydraulic services in efficient operation, with water and the necessary cleaning supplies.

Have spaces for medical and psychological areas that provide care 24 hours a day, every day, as well as areas for recreational and leisure activities. Review natural and artificial lighting systems.

Operation in health and nutrition; provide sufficient inputs for personal hygiene, attending to the particular needs of people. Ensure sufficient and adequate quality and quantity of food for the people housed, meeting their basic health needs.

It’s not a crime

By questioning the CNDH about why currently the immigration stations are not “open doors”, he replied that the current scheme was born when the General Population Law it still criminalized irregular migration.

The same scheme continued to work despite the fact that the Migration Law establishes that the Irregular migration is NOT a crime, but an administrative fault. He explained that there is not, as such, an international traffic light on human rights complaints related to migrants.

He affirms that the CNDH has the Migrant Care Program with which they issue recommendations related to cases of migrants detained in undignified conditions, refugee applicants, disappeared, in a situation of forced internal displacement, victims of kidnapping, and violations of the best interests of children, among others.

