Dhe European Union and Tunisia signed a comprehensive partnership agreement on Sunday that will curb irregular migration in return for investment. Both sides signed a memorandum of understanding that had been negotiated over the past few weeks.

Thomas Gutschker Political correspondent for the European Union, NATO and the Benelux countries based in Brussels.

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and the heads of government of Italy and the Netherlands, Giorgia Meloni and Mark Rutte, presented the pact in the evening with Tunisian President Kaïs Saïed in Carthage.

Von der Leyen spoke of an “operative partnership against smuggling”. They will cooperate in border protection, sea rescue and the repatriation of people. It remained unclear whether this also includes people from third countries. In addition, the EU wants to make it easier for professionals and students to enter the country.

EU promises millions in loans

Meloni and Rutte are convinced that the cooperation will make it possible to regain more control over migration flows from Tunisia.

“Today we face our common destiny,” said Saïed. One must “find new ways to cooperate outside the IMF framework”. The autocratic president made serious accusations against the IMF. That suggests he’s still not ready to finalize a reform program with the Monetary Fund.

In this case, the EU again promised 900 million euros in loans and “bridge financing” of 150 million euros as a grant. A further 550 million euros are to flow into cooperation on migration and undersea lines for electricity and data.

According to their own statements, the Tunisian authorities have prevented more than 30,000 people from leaving the country this year. The monthly numbers fluctuate, in May 1,000 people came through, in June it was 5,000. In Sfax, where most leave, there have recently been protests by migrants and attacks on security forces. In early July, they brought hundreds of African migrants to the Libyan and Algerian borders, allegedly leaving them there without drinking water.