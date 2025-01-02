A total of 63,970 immigrants have arrived in Spain irregularly in 2024, which represents an increase of 12.5% ​​more than the previous year, when 56,852 people arrived, according to the balance published this Thursday by Interior. Currently, the record number of entries corresponds to 2018, with 64,298, 328 less than last year.

By sea they have arrived in Spain 61,323 migrants10.3% more than the same period in 2023. They have done so through 1,807 vessels, 10 less than the previous year.

has also arrived largest number of people to the Canary Islandswith 46,843, above 2023 (39,910) and even 2006, with the well-known ‘cayucos crisis’ (31,678). 692 vessels have entered by sea, 13.4% more than in 2023, when 610 did so.

14,431 migrants have arrived in the Peninsula and the Balearic Islands by sea, which represents a 6.5% less than in 2023when 15,435 arrived. In this case, they have done so in 1,100 boats, 5.2% less than last year, when there were 1,160.









On the other hand, from January 1 to December 31, arrivals by land have increased in the autonomous cities of Ceuta and Melillasince a total of 2,647 people entered irregularly (2,531 to Ceuta and 116 to Melilla), 137% more in Ceuta compared to 30.1% less in Melilla compared to last year.