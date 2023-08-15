The migratory drama that the Canary archipelago is experiencing has caused the first political clash between the recently constituted regional Executive, controlled by the Canary Islands Coalition and the PP, and the central government. The arrival of 1,000 people in a canoe to the islands this weekend, a rebound that has “stressed” the reception system, has led the insular vice president, the popular Manuel Domínguez, to criticize the lack of technical and human resources for the rescue of the Civil Guard, which depend on the Ministry of the Interior. The statement was answered by a spokesman for Fernando Grande-Marlaska’s department, who this Saturday accused the island government of wanting to “take political advantage” of the human tragedy of irregular migration by sea, when the irregular entry of people into the archipelago has decreased by 11.3% in the last year, thanks to Spain’s bilateral cooperation policy with countries of origin.

The controversy, in the midst of negotiations for a possible investiture after 23-J in which the Canarian Coalition is a factor in the equation, began with the statements of Domínguez (PP), who publicly expressed his concern about the “human tragedy that supposes that thousands of people risk their lives every day to cross the sea from the African continent”. In his opinion, the responsibility lies with the Civil Guard’s lack of technical and human resources and denounced the non-existence of a platform that could promote cooperation with the European Border and Coast Guard Agency (Frontex). Interior sources have assured that the Canarian vice president “forgets” when talking about this matter the bilateral cooperation policy that Spain has applied for years with the countries of origin and transit, which has avoided, according to his data, 40% of departures irregular.

The president of the Canary Islands, Fernando Clavijo (right), and the vice president, Manuel Domínguez, on June 6 in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria after closing their government pact. Angel Medina G. (EFE)

The rebound this week in the arrival of cayucos has become apparent this weekend. Between Monday the 7th and this Sunday, nearly 1,000 people have managed to reach the Canary coast alive aboard about twenty canoes. The total figure exceeds 1,200 people if the landings registered since the beginning of this month of August are counted. Between Friday and Sunday five boats arrived in Arguineguín (Gran Canaria), Gran Tarajal (Fuerteventura), La Restinga (El Hierro) and Granadilla de Abona (Tenerife), with 370 people on board. A total of 22 of the 58 passengers in this last cayuco required hospital admission. The Canarian emergency service also saved the life of one of them, who had already gone into cardiorespiratory arrest. Another 17 migrants are still hospitalized this Monday, according to sources from the Government Delegation in the Canary Islands.

The apparent rise in arrivals has come to “stress” the reception system, as acknowledged on Wednesday by the Government sub-delegate, Teresa Mayans. The island of Lanzarote alone received almost half a thousand people in nine boats this week, forcing the installation of provisional tents on the Puerto Naos dock (Arrecife, Lanzarote) to carry out the affiliations and forced the Ministry of Migration to expedite referrals to other resources in the archipelago.

All in all, the arrival of immigrants by sea to the coasts of the Canary Islands has decreased by 11.3% until July 31, 2023 (it has gone from 9,589 people in 2022 to 8,508 this year), according to the latest report on irregular migration of the Ministry of the Interior. During the month of June, arrivals hit a five-year high (almost 3,000 entries). In July —a month in which the weather conditions worsened and there were a lot of waves—, however, the situation changed, and the landings fell to a little more than half. Everything indicates that in autumn, a time when traditionally there is better navigability on this route, the trend will reverse and arrivals will grow. Currently, the reception centers in the Canary Islands are at 50% capacity, according to data from Migrations.

This first friction between the Canary Islands and Madrid occurs in a week in which the political pacts begin to decide the composition of the Congress table and that will mark the path of the bobbin lace in the coming weeks to achieve an investiture of the President of the Government. One of the legs of a possible agreement is the Canary Islands Coalition, the government partner of the Popular Party in the Canary Islands. The president of the regional Executive, the nationalist Fernando Clavijo, who in the last hours has come to point out that Congress was chaired by “a deputy of the PNV.”