The Financial System Stability Council warned that external risks for the financial system persist in Mexico associated with more restrictive and volatile global conditions and a recovery in the global economy with greater heterogeneity between sectors and countries in the medium term.

It’s a statement, He referred that the financial markets have presented some volatility, mainly in the foreign exchange market, and interest rates registered increases in their shorter terms and limited adjustments in the rest.

The stability council explained that this has occurred in a context in which the world economy recovers from the crisis due to the covid-19 pandemic in a heterogeneous way and among the global risks for growth are those associated with the pandemic, as well as an increase in inflation greater than expected in some advanced economies, which could accelerate the withdrawal of monetary stimuli.

He noted that, by virtue of the impact of the pandemic on the Mexican economy and financial system, uncertainty continues regarding its effects on the loan portfolio associated with the most vulnerable or credited sectors whose income has suffered the greatest damage, although there are reserves and counter guarantees to mitigate these risks.

The risk also continues, the Council added, that the concentration on financing sources represents for some institutions. Additionally, the risk of less dynamism in domestic demand and adjustments in credit ratings for the sovereign and Pemex persists, although the latter has been tempered by recent rating ratifications by international rating agencies.

Resilient Mexican financial system

However, he assured, the Mexican financial system has continued to show resilience and a generally solid position, as commercial banking continues to show capital and liquidity levels above regulatory minimums and is in a solid position to contribute to the recovery of activity through the prudent granting of credit.

Regarding the non-bank financial intermediaries sector, which is made up of institutions that carry out financial intermediation operations similar to those of banks, the board concluded that, although in some cases the risks of funding, indirect contagion and, to a greater extent, credit risks have increased, at this time such activities they do not constitute a risk to the stability of the financial system.

Who forms the Stability Council?

The Financial System Stability Council is made up of the Secretary of Finance and Public Credit, who chairs it, the governor of Banco de México, the undersecretary of Finance and Public Credit, two deputy governors of the central bank, the president of the National Banking and Securities Commission, the president of the National Insurance and Surety Commission, the president of the National Commission of the Retirement Savings System and the executive secretary of the Institute for the Protection of Bank Savings.

lvm