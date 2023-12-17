Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 17/12/2023 – 17:53

The Individual Taxpayer Registry, known as CPF, serves as an identification document for Brazilian citizens. The CPF number is unique and definitive for each person and is assigned by the Federal Revenue Service, the body responsible for managing the database with this information.

Widely used in various day-to-day circumstances, the CPF needs to be in a regular situation – anyone who has an irregular CPF can face numerous inconveniences, having problems opening and operating bank accounts, applying for loans, issuing a passport, taking part in competitions, financing purchases and sales of real estate, receiving retirement, among others.

See below what can result in an irregular CPF, how to check the registration status with the Federal Revenue Service and what to do to regularize the document.

What is an irregular CPF?

According to the Federal Revenue, if the registration status of a CPF is “regular”, it means that the citizen has no pending issues in their registration and there is nothing to be regularized. However, there are other registration situations that indicate problems, that is, they indicate that the CPF is irregular. Are they:

– Pending regularization: indicates that the taxpayer failed to submit any Personal Income Tax Declaration from the last five years.

– Suspended: means that the taxpayer’s registration is incorrect or incomplete.

– Deceased holder: situation indicates that date of death was entered in the CPF.

– Cancelled: the CPF was canceled due to duplicity or due to an administrative or judicial decision.

– Null: fraud was found in the registration and the CPF was cancelled.

How do I know if I have an irregular CPF?

To find out the registration status of an individual's CPF, it is necessary to carry out the consultation through the Revenue website, at this link. You must fill in the requested data, complete the security check (Captcha) and click on query. When clicking, the individual will see proof of registration status on the screen, with information such as name, CPF number, date of birth, registration date and, of course, registration status.

How to regularize the CPF situation?

Each of the situations that indicate that a CPF is irregular must be treated in a different way. See below the Federal Revenue's guidelines on how to regularize the CPF according to the registration situation.

Pending regularization

The taxpayer must access their account on the Federal Revenue e-CAC Portal to check which Income Tax declaration may be pending.

After identifying which declaration has a problem, regularization will be necessary, which can be done within e-CAC, by submitting a rectification, for example. The process may take longer if documents need to be presented to the Tax Authorities.

The Revenue website states that the CPF “will become regular as soon as the declaration is processed”. “Normally, the problem will be resolved the next day,” says the text.

Suspended

In this case, you must fill out the CPF Regularization Request on the Federal Revenue website.

When confirming the information, if a protocol is generated, you will need to schedule an appointment at a Federal Revenue unit to present documents to the agency. It is also possible to send documents by email.

Deceased, canceled or null holder

If the CPF is unduly in the status of a deceased holder, canceled or null, it will be necessary to schedule an appointment at a Federal Revenue unit. You must bring identification documents to go through the service. The individual must speak to a Revenue Service representative to try to resolve their situation.