Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 06/28/2024 – 21:45

Rio’s city hall demolished this Friday (28) a two-story building under irregular construction in Recreio dos Bandeirantes, in the west zone of the city. The building did not have a license and did not meet the region’s construction parameters.

Construction was in an advanced stage of work. The ground floor was supported with wood and stilts, and the second floor had nine apartments in the masonry and plaster phase. The facade was in the finishing phase, which is often used as a way of trying to circumvent inspection and make it appear that the property was ready. City hall engineers estimated that the damage caused by the work was R$5 million.

Since 2021, the city hall has carried out more than 4 thousand demolitions of irregular constructions, 70% of which were in areas under the influence of organized crime, mainly militias. The actions caused losses of R$1 billion to those responsible.

The Secretary of Public Order (Seop), delegate Brenno Carnevale, highlighted that the Recreio dos Bandeirantes area is under the influence of organized crime and that irregular construction put the lives of the population at risk. “We remain focused on preserving lives, financially stifling organized crime and bringing order to the city,” said the secretary.