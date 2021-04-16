Is individual and collective responsibility, fraternity and solidarity exercised and practiced? Do you think and act on one and the other? It doesn’t seem like a common denominator in society. The coronavirus invites us to reflect and act to contribute positively in exercising prevention attitudes, mitigating risks and consequences, reducing viral transmission, in such a way as to adopt bioethical behaviors that favor life, preserve health, and prevent development. the infection process, the unnecessary use of the health system and its resources in such a way as not to saturate them, damage to health, socioeconomic impacts, the disease process and deaths.

We see irresponsible attitudes and lack of solidarity on a daily basis, consisting of not internalizing the prevention measures indicated by the Ministry of Health, such as the use of the mask, spacing greater than two meters, frequent hand washing and antisepsis, superficial disinfection, ventilation. of the environments, not sharing personal items. It is important not to misinform, not to discredit the sanitary efficacy of the available vaccines, approved by the Anmat, and to comply with the vaccination plan.

These irrational attitudes negatively impact public health and socioeconomics. Please, let us reflect on the other and the search for the common good from solidarity and not indifference. It is necessary to reflect. It’s for you, it’s for everyone. It’s for public health, it’s for the love of life, yours is everyone’s.

Damien Ballester

PHARMACIST MN: 14.001

[email protected]

The voices after the President’s announcement

Alberto Fernández takes extreme measures that especially affect certain regions of the country and sectors of society.

In doing so, he repeatedly declares that he has no political motivation or partisan or electoral interests. It’s hard to believe him. If this were true, its measures would respond to plans agreed with the legal authorities of said jurisdictions and their democratic representatives. It would resort to the open dialogue established by the Constitution and, in any case, it would call on the designated bodies that would provide it with adequate advice and legitimate support, such as the National Security Council.

After a year of improvised, partial decisions, tinged with corruption and bias, the Executive Power, its incumbent, vice and cabinet, lack the minimum credibility of the people of the Argentine Nation. And the National Congress has disappeared from public administration to attend to its particular issues, especially the legal defense of its prosecuted members. The Republic runs more risks than those of the pandemic.

Alberto Gianola

[email protected]

It is incomprehensible that no one in the current government recognizes the mistakes they are making in all the areas in which they intervene. Either in the treatment of Covid-19, setting retentions in the population, a method already proven and with negative results. The insufficient provision of vaccines and their poor distribution among the provinces. Intervene in the City, not respecting its autonomy, equivalent to that of any province. Taking out federal forces, it is said, are to help prevent the health of the inhabitants, but that leaves the feeling of repression to those who do not comply, in CABA, with the orders of the Government.

These and other anomalies, such as the permanent contradictions between the different officials, produce in the population a feeling of boredom and uncertainty as harmful or more than the coronavirus. Pardon this comparison, it is simply a metaphor.

Aldo Graziadei

[email protected]

We need more awareness and less prohibition from the country. The measures of more confinement seriously affect tourism and the Nation. It has already been shown that locking up everyone last year brought more problems than solutions and that conscientious tourism did not generate contagion and oxygen to the economy of many and cleared the mind!

How to stop contagions? The prohibition and closure, we saw that it is not the solution. Vaccination in the US is already in the age range of 16 years, we are only 70 and in certain cases 60 years. Why so much inefficiency in the vaccination process? Topic to improve. It is important that whoever lost respect for the covid recovers it.

Citizen responsibility should be increased in the importance of caring for and taking care of oneself, but without taking away the freedom to work and leisure in the open air. We can all help this much-needed awareness. Take more forceful actions to those who do not comply with the basic measures of wearing a chinstrap where necessary, distancing and hygiene.

It is discriminatory to take away the freedom of those who care for and handle everything this year conscientiously. Unconstitutional, perhaps? The economy does not withstand another paralysis, neither does politics. Fortunately, there are authorities in certain localities who have a more intelligent look and do not comply with a closure, but they do call for prudence, hoping that a unified national policy will soon be made.

Let us call for sanity and that the measures to control the pandemic are logical, practical and effective. We no longer want to live in the improvised, unfair, manipulated. Thank you for sending the voice of tourism and a request to all Argentines to take care of themselves freely and conscientiously.

Laura Gall

DNI .: 18,334,900

Alberto Fernández has decided to subordinate himself to the directives of the Instituto Patria, headquarters of the Frente de Todos y Todos. He announced measures that only complicate and irritate those who want to work and educate themselves.

His intellectual weakness, plus the anachronism of the Institute’s political and economic ideas, have led the country to a situation of poverty and defenselessness unprecedented in the country’s history. His contradictions are permanent, and his person does not support the weight of a file. However, it has produced an auspicious event. He has become Horacio Rodríguez Larreta’s campaign manager.

In his obsession with harming the head of government of the City of Buenos Aires, he attacks the City from all possible angles, taking funds away from it, cutting back vaccines, accusing it of being opulent, of transmitting the coronavirus to the Conurbano, of not being supportive, among others. Actions.

He acts as if there were no Peronist citizens who voted for him in the City. Let’s change has the possibility of carrying out a successful and economic electoral campaign, you just have to let it speak. Reality denies it permanently.

His dream was to be ambassador to Spain, but he met with the Presidency. It is clear that the charge exceeds it.

Gabriel C. Varela

[email protected]