Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 01/01/2024 – 18:16

A report published by the Ministry of Finance, on December 29th, details the inequality in income distribution and the wealth of the Brazilian population. The study analyzed data from the Personal Income Tax (IRPF) from 2021 and 2022.

According to the survey, 10% of Income Tax filers account for 51% of the country's total income in 2022. Just over half of the people who declared the tax have lower income and account for 14% of total earnings. In 2022, around 38.4 million taxpayers filed an Income Tax declaration, which corresponds to 35.6% of the Economically Active Population (EAP) in Brazil.

The IRPF declaration is mandatory for all people residing in Brazil who have received at least R$28,559.70 in taxable income, R$142,798.50 in gross income from rural activities or R$40 thousand in income, including untaxed or taxed income. at source. Those who have more than R$300,000 in assets and rights must also declare, those who obtained capital gains on the sale of assets or rights or opted for exemption on the sale of properties followed by the acquisition of another within 180 days, in addition to people who carried out operations on the stock exchange.

Wealth

In relation to wealth, which includes assets and rights declared in the IR, the concentration is even greater. The richest 10% concentrate 58% of national wealth.

The research shows that the biggest exemption from Income Tax is on profits and dividends, which is the remuneration of company shareholders, which reaches 35% of the total. This issue is even being debated in the National Congress. The second biggest exemption is for small and micro companies opting for Simples.

Another fact shown in the study is that the higher the income, the greater the deductible expenses presented, such as medical, dependents and social security. Deductions are concentrated on medical expenses, 38% of the total, and Social Security, 32%. The richest 10% account for 41% of the value of all income tax deductible expenses.

The Federal District is the federative unit with the highest average income in the country, equivalent to more than R$14 thousand per month, followed by São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro. Maranhão has the lowest average income, with half the amount, just over R$7 thousand per month.

The study on IR also shows gender inequality in income concentration. With women making up 51% of the working-age population in the country, 43% of them declared the tax. Of the total number of people who declared income, only 37% are women and almost 63% are men.

*Pedro Rafael Vilela collaborated