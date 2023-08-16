Irpef, towards the new rates. This is why the reform is likely to disadvantage those who earn less. The projections

The government Melons part from personal income tax to try to reach the final goal: the flat tax for everyone. The first step of the tax change goes to touch the single tax rate and which will be followed by the identification of the general principles that will have to light the way through the transition from the current ones echelons Irpef up to the arrival of the single tax. As regards the reduction of personal income tax, it was the government that gave the go – we read in the Corriere della Sera Dragons with the Budget law 2022which he brought down from 5 to 4 brackets, then also redefining the value of the rates: downwards for the second and third bracket. Therefore, now the Meloni government, continuing in the path traced by the former prime minister, intends to reduce the brackets from 4 to 3, possibly remodulating the related tax rates.

Clarified the guidelines of the tax reform, if it goes through reduction to three of the brackets Irpef, which ones effects you will have in paycheck as soon as the reform will be confirmed? Now, after the Draghi reform, Italian taxpayers are divided into four brackets but to reduce the rates to three brackets these four brackets will have to be modified and merged in some cases. In public economy there is the principle according to which subjects who have the same ability to pay must be taxed equally.

