Budget, privatizations and minimum pensions other priorities of Forza Italia

“Let’s start again from the middle class. I believe that this must be, in line with what Forza Italia has always supported, the first cornerstone of the next financial maneuver”. He states this in a long interview with Affaritalliani.it the head of Departments of Forza Italia Alessandro Cattaneowhich explains point by point the priorities of the party led by Antonio Tajani for the Budget Law for 2025.

“The cut in Irpef for the middle class must therefore be the first objective, a battle that clearly demonstrates our liberal identity. If we think that the middle class in our country it represents 14% of taxpayers, but it contributes to almost 70% of the entire Irpef, this certifies, data in hand, that there is a need, I would even say an urgency, to finally give it some breathing space. Whether this intervention is small or large, it is necessary to give a first and important political signal. Also because, as is known, restarting the middle class means restarting consumption and giving further strength to the entire economy. Especially at a time when GDP is not only higher than expected, but also higher than that of European partners such as France and Germany.. Without forgetting that the employment numbers are equally encouraging, with half a million more jobs from the beginning of the year to July. These data are not only proof of the goodness of the government’s action, but they produce precious fruits in terms of extra revenue, with over 24 billion more than last year. This means that if the economy goes, you pay off the debt, you have the coverage and there are also the resources to implement the necessary welfare policies”.

“The reduction of Irpef from 35 to 33 percent for incomes up to 60 thousand eurosas proposed by our leader Antonio Tajani, therefore means continuing to give impetus to a virtuous strategy. And this measure, we say as liberals, can and must be supported first of all through an ever greater efficiency of public spending. A reorganization of tax deductions, which are worth 100 billion euros, can bring many benefits. Just as there is much to rationalize about the 400 billion in INPS costs. Of these, a good 170 go under the heading of assistance. However, as is known, the transition from fair assistance to unfair welfare is often not very clear. Especially in the absence of a welfare register that could avoid the anomaly of contributions being paid to the same individual by multiple public administrations”, Cattaneo underlines.





“Another fundamental aspect for the future of our economy is undoubtedly that of privatizations. I believe that a path in this direction, involving entities such as Poste Italiane, Ferrovie dello Stato and also Mps, can no longer be postponed. At the same time, I believe that activating and expanding the public-private partnership can only benefit the development and growth of the country. A liberal force like ours must set itself this goal, aiming to make Italy a place of ever greater investments in international finance. Also and above all through a virtuous legislative simplification and less bureaucracy. We are the most stable government on the continent, the only one that increased consensus in the recent European elections, and this can only attract potential foreign investors. By creating the right tax opportunities and making the task easier for those interested in investing in our country, I am sure that the results will not be long in coming and will be better than expected”.

“Compatibly with the financial coverage, other objectives of the legislature are undoubtedly those of support for pensioners and young people. A strong signal must be given on minimum pensionsbut also through guarantee measures on mortgages for young couples, especially in a period of high rates. In this regard, I hope that rates will be cut soon: I do not believe that the risk of inflation that justified certain choices at the European Central Bank level still exists. For small and medium-sized Italian businesses, which are the backbone of the national economic fabric, a lower cost of money would be truly fundamental”, concludes Cattaneo.

