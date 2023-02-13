Genoa – The Federal Prosecutor’s Office has accepted Genoa’s plea bargaining request regarding the non-fulfilment of part of the withholding tax payments personal income tax of September and October.

Following the plea agreement reached by the parties, Genoa was sanctioned with a penalty point to be served during the current football season in the Serie B championship. To the Ligurian club’s managing director, Andres Blazquez Ceballos, a fine of €6,000 was also imposed.

The consent expressed by the Federal Prosecutor’s Office, also found by the General Prosecutor’s Office for Sport at CONI, is motivated by the fact that part of the payments of the Irpef withholdings relating to the months of September and October 2022 have been made and that, as of 16 December 2022, the deadline last for fulfillment, the club appeared to have an active balance on the bank account which would have in any case allowed the full payment of the contested withholdings.