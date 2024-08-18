„Das kann ja wohl nicht wahr sein. Ich habe hier Schmerzen, und dann muss ich mich auch noch beleidigen lassen“, zitiert ihn ein Reporter, der die Szene beobachtet hat. Videoaufnahmen zeigen auch, wie er sich im Laufen umdreht und seinen Mittelfinger Richtung Zuschauer streckt.

Es sind diese Momente, die offenbaren, was für ein Kampf das Rennen für ihn ist – und welch großer Druck auf ihm lastet. Am Ende wird Lange nur Achter. „Der Frankfurt-Fluch ist leider immer noch nicht besiegt. Und das tut mir sehr weh“, sagte er dem Hessischen Rundfunk.

His big goal was to win the Ironman in Frankfurt. It would have been the first time for the 37-year-old athlete from Bad Wildungen; so far he has only managed third place. He still has a score to settle with this race, he said before the start. After his victories in Hawaii and Roth, Frankfurt is the one remaining item on his list.

The triathlete last took part in the Ironman in Frankfurt in 2019 – but the race was a huge disappointment. Due to gastrointestinal problems and a flat tire, he was unable to reach his goal. He finished in eleventh place. This year, Lange wanted to make up for that and set himself big goals. He announced that he not only wanted to win, but also run the marathon in under 2:30 hours.

But in the end everything went differently. His body went on strike. Back pain made the competition an ordeal. In the end he finished as the second best German behind Jonas Hoffmann. It was a “crude defeat,” said Patrick Lange shortly after he crossed the finish line at the Römer with a time of under 7:40 hours.

Then the torture begins

It wasn’t his day, he knew that right from the start. Lange had big problems swimming in the Langener Waldsee. “The swimming was total crap,” he said. “I have no idea why that was. I’m really hard on myself for that. It was really, really bad.” He changed his training specifically and invested a lot. But it didn’t help. He wanted to catch up on the bike and get himself back into a good starting position. But that was harder than he had hoped.

Also because some riders stuck to him and he rode alone at the front to set the pace. “I would have liked a bit more activity from my fellow riders,” said Lange. The weather did the rest. The heavy rain in the morning made the roads so wet that he slipped with his rear wheel several times and almost fell. “That was extremely dangerous.” But then the real ordeal began.

Lange started the marathon with a long deficit. His chances of catching up were limited. Because of his severe back pain, he could no longer feel his right foot at times, as he reported afterwards. “The first lap was hell on earth.” He repeatedly grabbed his lower back with both hands, his face contorted in pain. At one point the triathlete was only in 17th place – the frustration and pain were visible on his face. But he had no intention of giving up.

The trained physiotherapist repeatedly loosened his arms while running and made small movements to relax his back. You could see how his body was struggling. A painkiller finally helped him to relieve some of the tension.

The chase to catch up began. He turned up the heat again, seemed to be in a good mood, high-fived fans and gave his fellow competitor Maurice Clavel a pat on the backside as he overtook him. Lange managed to increase his pace. As he crossed the red carpet at the Römerberg to the cheers of the spectators, relief mixed with disillusionment.

His opponent, Norwegian Kristian Blummenfelt, won the Ironman. The two were actually supposed to compete against each other, and he and Lange were considered the favorites. But in the end, Lange crossed the finish line 11:49 minutes behind Blummenfelt.