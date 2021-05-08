“Trial and Error. Trial and … “

ofCindy Boden shut down

It was not a nice day for the FDP Rhineland-Palatinate. They had to cancel their digital party convention on Saturday, precisely because of technical problems.

Mainz – Having to break off a party conference is uncomfortable for a party for many reasons. Right now, during the corona pandemic, the parties have to fear technical problems every time, since the events are digital. At the “beginners”, such as the Green Party Congress in 2020 and the CDU Party Congress in early 2021, everyone looked excitedly: Is everything going smoothly?

The FDP in Rhineland-Palatinate is now likely to be particularly angry. She had to break off her party convention on Saturday – the reason: technical problems with the voting system. There are occasional comments on Twitter such as: “Wasn’t the FDP the digital party?”

FDP Rhineland-Palatinate cancels digital party conference – of all things, the “digital party”

Memories of popular election campaign slogans come up quickly: “Digital first, concerns second”. Or the posters for the 2017 federal election with FDP leader Christian Lindner and the slogan: “Digitization changes everything. When will the policy change? “

For the FDP in Rhineland-Palatinate, nothing will change in the state board at first. At the meeting, the committee should be filled, now the party congress has been postponed. He was formally interrupted “for an indefinite period”. The delegates are invited to a new appointment.

Cancellation of the digital party congress of the Rhineland-Palatinate FDP: repeated attempts and interruptions did not help

But for that, the technology has to work again first. Shortly after the meeting began at 10 a.m., the first problems arose with individual votes. Even after repeated attempts and interruptions, these could not be resolved. At around 1.30 p.m., the party congress presidium decided to end the meeting for the time being. The FDP relied on the “safe and certified system” Polyas. “We trusted that it would work,” said the state chairman and FDP general secretary Volker Wissing. But apparently nothing could be done. “The service provider who makes his online voting system available to us cannot quickly solve the technical problems on his certified tool, so we are forced to invite again,” the party writes on Twitter.

In the end it was of course not possible for the delegates to vote on the cancellation. As reported by the German Press Agency, they were able to express their approval with the applause symbol in the chat. Nobody made use of the option to raise concerns about the termination in a verbal contribution.

FDP state chairman Volker Wissing rules again on the cancellation via Twitter – in slogan form

The technology still worked on Thursday evening. At this extraordinary party congress, the delegates approved the coalition agreement with the SPD and the Greens for another traffic light coalition in Rhineland-Palatinate. In terms of content, Wissing criticized the federal government’s corona policy again in his speech at the beginning of the party congress – when nobody could foresee the abrupt end. You got into the pandemic Acted “haphazardly”. The corona crisis exposed many existing problems in Germany.

In the afternoon, Wissing positioned himself again on his Twitter account about the cancellation and wrote: “FDP also like that” – thumbs up and a wink smiley. In addition, a picture with a slogan in the typical FDP lettering in magenta-pink on a yellow and blue background: “Trial and Error. Trial and error. Trial and success. ”So he remains confident. (cibo)

