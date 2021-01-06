Many cities in Hesse recorded the highest number of demos in the Corona year 2020 – including Kassel. This became an enormous burden not only for the police.

Kassel – Because of the Coronavirus the world is still in a state of emergency. The increasing restrictions led to the containment of the Corona pandemic to numerous dissenting voices and critics. In many large cities developed nationwide Demos against applicable measures. But due to the unclear infection process, the public protest came last year 2020 temporarily to a standstill.

However, the balance sheet looks very different: Some major cities in Hesse registered a record Demos. The people didn’t just go against it Corona measures on the streets. Also the lack of climate protection Deforestation of the Dannenröder forest* and the Highway expansion* provoked numerous protests. But the racism debate also stood 2020 in focus. Hundreds of demonstrators expressed their solidarity in Kassel with the Victims of racism and police violence*.

A lateral thinking meeting in Hanover caused a stir. There, “Jana from Kassel“With the resistance fighter Sophie Scholl. In Kassel showed solidarity at a demo* some participants with the young woman.

A record number of demos were reported in many large cities in Hesse. Also in Kassel.

Despite the corona pandemic: the number of demos in Hesse is increasing

By increasing Corona case numbers were Demos in Hesse temporarily less. As the German Press Agency (dpa) reported, this was due, among other things, to the organizers’ fear of canceling the events. On the other hand, authorities tried to stop demonstrations in order to keep the number of infected people low.

That met with criticism. The legal scholar Professor Georg Hermes from the Goethe University Frankfurt speaks of a “democratic scandal” in this context.

Corona year 2020: Numerous demos in Hesse – record also in Kassel

But a decisive judgment changed the situation in Hesse. The Federal Constitutional Court approved an urgent application from Giessen. As a result, authorities would have room to make decisions to protect freedom of assembly, according to the dpa.

With this decision, the number of Demos again – also in kassel. Until now, 2019 was still considered Demo record year. That changed quickly, however. As a survey by the dpa showed, the figures from previous years were exceeded at the beginning of December 2020.

Demo despite Corona: In addition to Kassel – other cities in Hesse report high levels

Until the beginning of December, the Corona year 2020 in kassel 284 protests registered. “The number of registered demonstrations has once again reached a peak year-on-year,” said a spokesman for the documenta city. In the previous year there were 212 Demos. Also in other cities in Hesse Record numbers were reported (as of early December 2020):

Giessen – 228 demonstrations (previous year: 209)

Fulda – 137 demonstrations (previous year: 68)

Darmstadt – 269 demonstrations (previous year: 186)

Wiesbaden – 220 demonstrations (previous year: 158)

Corona year 2020: Numerous demos in Hessen – Frankfurt recorded fewer protests

In Marburg A similar trend is emerging. In all probability there will be more in 2020 Demonstrations than in 2019, according to a spokeswoman for the university city. 91 demos had taken place in Marburg by the beginning of December. At this point, six more meetings were already registered. This would have reached the number of 97 demos from the previous year.

In Frankfurt on the other hand it looked a little different. The number of protests remained in Corona year below the previous year’s value of 1754 Demos. According to the regulatory authority, 1462 demos were registered and 1201 were carried out. Most of the gatherings dealt with minorities, animal and human rights. Demonstrations for Corona pandemic are in fourth place according to the city of Frankfurt.

Corona year 2020: Professor from Kassel comments on record high in Hesse

Wolfgang Schroeder, political scientist at the University of Kassel, is positive about this development. “There are always dissatisfied interests and if these are articulated in good time and within the framework of our rules of the game, that is an expression of a vital democracy,” says the professor.

Especially in times of Corona pandemic be Demos important part of democracy. “We have great uncertainty, have interests that are not pacified as it would be desirable, for that we need the public possibility of articulation.” According to Schroeder, these are Corona demos a new phenomenon. That would Democracy and science are under enormous pressure.

Corona year also burden for the police in Hesse

According to the University of Kassel Professor shows a previously invisible polarization: some trusted in advances in science. On the other hand, some turned away and fled into their own thinking and language game, “which is based on identifying science as a problem and not as a solution to the problem.”

But the many were not just for democracy and science Demonstrations in the Corona year an added burden. Also the police was put to a stress test. Usually the officers’ accumulated overtime moves in Hesse at around three million hours depending on the year (plus or minus 300,000 hours). This was reported by Andreas Grün, state chairman of the union of police. It is to be expected that the overtime mountain will now be even higher.

However, due to the current Corona situation a reduction in overtime is almost impossible. Instead, the additional burden probably just alleviate a payout. “The numbers can only be kept within limits with money,” says Grün. But that is no substitute for the urgently needed compensation for the emergency services. (Karolin Schaefer with dpa) * hna.de is part of the nationwide Ippen digital editorial network.

