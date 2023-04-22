Home page politics

From: Natalie Margaux Rahimi

Climate stickers – some celebrate them, others reject the actions of climate activists. Now, of all people, a top Green Party politician is sharply critical.

Munich – The actions of the climate activists of the “last generation” are currently causing a lot of conversation throughout Germany. Some celebrate the “climate stickers” for their actions, in which they stick themselves to busy roads throughout Germany, blocking traffic and thus wanting to draw attention to climate protection. Others strongly condemn the actions. Now, of all people, a top politician from the Greens has become a big critic.

The activists of the “Last Generation” recently blocked an important street in Essen. (Iconic image) © picture alliance/dpa/Nadine Weigel

“Does more harm than good”: Green politician Tarek Al-Wazir etches against climate glue

In an interview with Editorial Network Germany (RND) Hesse’s Deputy Prime Minister Tarek Al-Wazir (Greens) condemned the actions of the “last generation”. He even called the actions of the climate activists “elitist and self-righteous”.

“We only talk about the actions as such, but no longer about climate protection itself. That does more harm than good,” Al-Wazir continued. After all, the actions of the climate stickers are causing society’s displeasure with environmentalists to grow, according to the politician.

Majority of society rejects actions of the “last generation”.

After all, the majority of society rejects the actions of the “last generation”. In a survey of North German Radio (NDR) about 70 percent of those questioned stated that they did not find the actions of the climate protectionists at all or rather not appropriate. Only about 11 percent said they thought the protests were appropriate.

Even those questioned who, in principle, call for more climate protection, reject the campaigns by 65 percent. Only 20 percent of those questioned who are committed to more climate protection find the actions of the “last generation” appropriate.

“They are lumped together”: According to Al-Wazir, climate stickers even damage climate protection

“In the end, everyone who rightly campaigns for more climate protection has it much more difficult because they are lumped together with the authors of such actions,” warned top politician Al-Wazir in an interview with the RND. Although the Greens have already taken measures in the sense of civil disobedience, they “blocked Castor transports and not the normal commute of the population,” said the politician.

Climate glue exposed to massive criticism: Karl Lauterbach warns climate activists

Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) recently issued a warning to climate activists. “It is absolutely irresponsible when road blockades obstruct rescue workers and patient transport,” the SPD politician told the newspapers Funk media group.

Economics Minister Christian Lindner also recently described the actions of the “last generation” at the FDP party conference as “physical violence”. Celebrities had previously spoken out against the actions. Actor Til Schweiger, for example, described the climate adhesives as “complete idiots”. And Reinhold Messner also recently rejected road blockades and other actions by the climate stickers.