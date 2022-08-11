The first part of the 2022 Formula 1 championship made it clear that they were there Red Bull and Ferrari the two teams to best interpret the new regulations and this momentum has been noticed since the debut race in Bahrain. And if the Prancing Horse manufacturer was able to lead the standings in the initial stages, it was then the team headed by Christian Horner and Helmut Marko that took over, as evidenced by the large gap at the summer break. A gap much greater than the real difference between the two teams, generated – as is well known – by Ferrari’s troubles in terms of reliability, strategies to improve and drivers’ mistakes, which have generated many discussions between enthusiasts and professionals.

Among them there is Mika Salo, which many will remember at the wheel of the Maranello Red in 1999 replacing Michael Schumacher, and which played an important role in Eddie Irvine’s dream world championship, which remained so since the world championship went to Mika Hakkinen in a McLaren. The former Finnish driver honestly analyzed the difficult moment of the Prancing Horse: “World titles are not won this way. Difficult to say what causes these problems in Ferrari, but there is always something going wrong “, noted in the interview granted to RacingNews365, adding: “The situation is really difficult, but I’m sure they will try to investigate, analyze and solve everything, because they threw away the title. Of course that’s a lot of pressure on the team, but that’s the way it is for every team. The management is always under pressure to make the most of it and obviously in Italy there is a lot of talk about it and Ferrari has changed the managers of the team several times ”. Salo then wanted to break a lance for Binotto: “I think that Mattia has done a really good job to bring Ferrari back to the top, he just has to fix some little things. They manage to put on excellent Saturdays, but on Sundays they don’t do the same “ and concluded, with a touch of irony: “It almost seems that the pre-match meetings go the other way around, as if they were studying how to lose rather than how to win. Frankly, I don’t think they deserve the title. But it would be nice if they solved all the problems after the summer break, because we all want to see fun races and an exciting battle for the title, perhaps with the addition of Mercedes in the fight for victories ”.