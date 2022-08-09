The Marvel Cinematic Universe is creating new protectors of Earth following the death of Tony Stark in “Avengers: Endgame.” This meant the departure of Robert Downey Jr. from the franchise and fans are wondering if Riri Williams will be able to fill the void left by the star.

The character, played by Dominique Thorne, is a genius girl who will become the superhero iron heart in an exclusive series of Disney Plus. Now that the production is in full recording, we already have the first images from the set.

News from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Photo: Twitter/Just Jared

In the leaked images of the shooting we can see the protagonist wearing a suit based on Iron Man technology. The other big revelation is the hooded supervillain identified as Hood.

The news has surprised fans, since they did not expect to have this type of rivalry due to the little relationship between the two characters.

Previously, it was believed that Ironheart’s first appearance in the MCU would take place on his own show. However, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige revealed to Comicbook that she will debut in “Black Panther: Wakanda forever ″, although he did not elaborate on the weight of her role.

Ironheart in the comics

Created by Brian Michael Bendis and Mike Deodato, Ironheart first appeared in the comic “Invincible Iron Man vol. 2 #7″ (2016). She managed to reverse engineer Tony Stark’s armor to produce her own version of it, earning her respect and title as her successor.