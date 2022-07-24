The tv series dedicated to Ironheartcharacter who will have a certain connection with Tony Stark, now has a release period on Disney +. The output is in fact set for autumn 2023a period where we will be able to see the stories dedicated to Riri Williams.

Ironheart is a comic book character published by Marvel Comics. The character was created in 2015 by writers Brian Michael Bendis and artist Mike Deodato, and later redesigned by Eve Ewing and Kevin Libranda.

