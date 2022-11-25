from Silvia Turin

Malnutrition also involves a lack of micronutrients (vitamins and minerals) that are essential for the body. Even in high-income countries, shortages in the groups most at risk reached 45 percent of the sample

An international study just published in the scientific journal lancet

by university centers in the USA, UK and the FAO in Rome estimated the global and regional prevalence of one or more micronutrient deficiencies (vitamins and some essential minerals for the body), which was measured by 56% among preschoolers and 69% among women of reproductive age.

I study For the study they were selected six sentinel micronutrients: iron, vitamin A, zinc, vitamin B12, folic acid and vitamin D. They are the micronutrients whose deficiency can cause serious illness or death. The analysis focused on preschool children and (non-pregnant) women of reproductive age (15-49 years) because more data were available for these groups and because previous research has shown that they are the groups that suffer the most of a high burden of deficiencies.

The essential micronutrients for children have been indicated in: iron, zinc and vitamin A; while for women they were judged to be: iron, zinc and folate.

The data were grouped into six geographic regions of low- and middle-income countries (East Asia and the Pacific, Europe and Central Asia, Latin America and the Caribbean, Middle East and North Africa, South Asia and Sub-Saharan Africa) and in a seventh group are high-income countries were included. The «sentinel» country was Great Britain. The median year of data collection was 2013.

The results The global prevalence of deficiency of at least one of the three micronutrients was 56% among preschool children and 69% among women of reproductive age. Regionally, three-quarters of preschool children with micronutrient deficiencies live in South Asia, sub-Saharan Africa or East Asia and the Pacific. More than half of women with micronutrient deficiencies live in East Asia and the Pacific or South Asia.



In high-income countries, the shortage has been estimated at 45%.

In the UK the shortcomings for children they were led by iron (31% of children deficient in the sample) and vitamin D (12%); for womenin first place was the vitamin D (22% of people deficient in the sample), iron was second (21%) and folate was third (19%).